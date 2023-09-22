Vision To Learn Provides Free Eyeglasses For Students At Vista Del Monte Elementary School

With heightened inflation, necessities like food, gas, and other items have risen in price. Here in the valley, many parents are already struggling to make ends meet. One organization decided to lend a helping hand, it came in the form of free eyeglasses, for students at one Palm Springs Unified School, all apart of Vision To Learn’s Program to provide students with the necessary tools to succeed in school. Several students at Vista Del Monte Elementary School received their first pair of eyeglasses this afternoon, helping them succeed both in and outside of the classroom. "I feel brand new." one student says. A couple weeks back, the students received free eye exams. Friday morning, Vision To Learn handed the students in need of eyeglasses, just that, a new pair of eyeglasses. "Absolutely wonderful program, having a vision to learn to support our students, especially with glasses so that they can see is obviously such an important tool. Our kids come here every day trying to do their best. Giving them a tool such as glasses so they can see better, is absolutely phenomenal." Dr. Tony Signoret, the Interim Superintendent for Palm Springs Unified School District says. This is the first time the organization has partnered with Palm Springs Unified School District, giving 86 eye exams and 61 pairs of eyeglasses. In total, they’ve provided over two-million children with eye care at no cost. "I think it’s very important because we want to make sure that we give every student an opportunity to be successful. We want to make sure that they have the accessibility so that they can learn and we know that when kids have everything that they need, they’re going to be successful." Dr. Edwin Gomez, the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools says. Leaders at Palm Springs Unified School District hope that these new tools continue to help students prosper. "Looking at their smiles, just as they get the glasses on it is absolutely amazing, and so I know that when I was child when I first had glasses, I was just eight years old… and it took a little bit of adjustment, but really, no pun intended it opened up a whole new world for me, and so that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish with this for our kids, be able to see and open up a whole new world for them." Dr. Signoret says. This is not the only school in the county to receive free eye care, Vision To Learn continues to provide no-cost vision screens, eye exams, and glasses to over 100 schools within Riverside County.