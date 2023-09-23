DVL play heats up: CV remains undefeated, Lions Roar to a Win

Temperatures cooled down in the Valley but the Friday Night Lights brought the heat from end to end in the desert. Another jam-packed week of high school football delivered and then some. Our Game of the Week between Coachella Valley and Desert Hot Springs gave us a clearer picture of the front runners of the Desert Valley League. Meanwhile, the Yucca Valley Trojans shutout Banning to remain undefeated and the Cathedral City Lions returned to the win column tonight in similar fashion. The Palm Springs Indians get their first win behind new Head Coach Darryl Goree against Palo Verde Valley, a good momentum starter with league now less than a week away for the Desert Empire. And this week, we reveal our players of the week over at Coachella Valley High School. Thanks to Gil Ruttenberg with Honda of the Desert, one offensive and defensive player gets $250 for their performance. Our Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi break it all down on this week’s Friday Night Lights.