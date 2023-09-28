UPDATED: Sunnylands Center and Gardens to Close Out Free Movie Series Friday Night

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Sunnylands Center and Gardens will close out its free Films in the Gardens outdoor movie series, featuring three back-to- school films from the 1980s, Friday night with a screening of "The Breakfast Club." The 1985 film follows five high school students who meet in Saturday detention and find out they have a lot more in common with each other than they thought. The film will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m., and filmgoers are encouraged to take their lawn chairs, blankets and small picnics, as food and seating will not be provided. The center, at 37977 Bob Hope Drive, reopened Sept. 13 for the season, and began the film series Sept. 15 with a screening of "Some Kind of Wonderful" and continued last week with "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.