“Echoes At Oscars” Immersive Special Effects Seances in Downtown Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS – Halloween is fast approaching and Oscars in Downtown Palm Springs is getting in the spooky and campy spirit, hosting seances every weekend in October. Tiktok and Youtube sensation Andre Armenante unveils "Echoes at Oscar’s", an immersive special effects seance that is said to bring shivers down your spine. For the first time ever, this captivating show is open to the general public. Step into a world where murder mystery, suspense, and the supernatural collide, creating and unforgettable and unique experience that will leave you breathless. Prepared to be amazed as Andre Armenante masterfully blends storytelling and live special effects to transport you to another realm. For more information and to buy tickets to the show, visit https://oscarspalmsprings.com/product/echoes-at-oscars-100623/.