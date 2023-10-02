Lakers to Finish Out Pre-Season at Acrisure Arena Oct. 19

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday will kick off their 2023-24 pre-season games, which are set to finish out at Acrisure Arena in mid-October. The team will kick off its pre-season on the road Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, before taking on the Brooklyn Nets Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two consecutive home games — against the Golden State Warriors Oct. 13 and the Milwaukee Bucks Oct. 15 — will be held at Crypto.com Arena before the team closes out its pre-season with a game against the Phoenix Suns at Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena on Oct. 19. The five pre-season games will be broadcast on SpectrumSportsNet and can be heard on 710-AM ESPNLA, the team’s flagship station, Lakers officials said. They can also be heard in Spanish on KWKW-1330 AM. Limited tickets for the last pre-season game at Acrisure Arena were available at ticketmaster.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.