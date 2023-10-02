Local & Community
Our Desert Past – Sinatra’s Valet
George Jacobs holds a unique position in the history of our valley; for 15 years, he was the personal valet to Mr. Frank Sinatra. Our Desert Past host Steve Sumrall recently had the opportunity to speak with the son of Mr. Jacobs, desert artist Snake Jagger, who spoke of his father’s time with Mr. S, as well his some of his own personal childhood experiences with various members of the Rat Pack.
By: Pristine Villarreal
October 2, 2023
