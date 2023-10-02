Riverside County Schools to Participate in International Walk to School Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County students, staff and families will take part in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to support a healthier lifestyle and active transportation, the Riverside University Health System Public Health announced Monday. The one-day event is part of a worldwide effort to celebrate the many health benefits of walking and biking to school, and to encourage families to park the minivan and embrace healthy changes that will last year-round. "This is just one day, but we are hopeful the community will see the benefits of walking and biking to school and make it an everyday habit," said Kim Saruwatari, director for RUHS-PH, which coordinates the program locally. Some students, parents and community-based volunteers from throughout Riverside County will form walking school buses in which groups of children, parents and volunteers will walk to school together. About 40 schools throughout Riverside County have signed up to take part in the program while other schools are participating in their own programs. Drivers should be alert for more people walking to school the morning of Oct. 4 and be prepared to stop for children crossing the street. International Walk to School Day is the start of a year-long effort to create sustainable walking and biking programs to improve fitness, air quality and traffic flow around schools, which increases student safety. The event is coordinated by the Safe Routes for All program at RUHS-PH and is sponsored by a combination of public agencies, police departments, city governments and community organizations. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.