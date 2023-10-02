Sign-Ups Open for 36th Annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Oct. 21

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Runners and walkers can begin signing up Monday for the 36th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge set to be held later this month. The 6K will begin Oct. 21 at 6:30 a.m. for walkers and 7 a.m. for runners at the bottom of Tram Way and will end at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Valley Station, according to tramway public relations manager Madison Morgan. All participants will receive special finishers’ medals, a 2023 Tram Road Challenge tee shirt, and a post-race breakfast snack, Morgan said. Each age category for male, female and non-binary finishers will also have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards. The awards will be presented immediately after the race during a ceremony that will be held near the finish line, according to Morgan. Until about 11 a.m. that day, the Tramway’s road will be closed and the first tram car will go up to Mountain Station shortly after it reopens. More information about the 6K can be found at tramroadchallenge.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.