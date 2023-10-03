Coachella `Resident Engagement Academy’ to Begin Tuesday

COACHELLA (CNS) – A bilingual program that aims to introduce residents to how the Coachella city government operates will begin Tuesday. "Our vision was to develop a participatory program to engage and better inform members of the community about the inner workings of our local government, and to receive their honest feedback on how we can all work together toward common goals to keep our city thriving," Mayor Steven Hernandez said in August, when the "Coachella Resident Engagement Academy" program was announced. The seven-week program is set for Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., starting this week, at the Coachella Library. It was limited to 25 residents age 16 and up who applied by Sept. 8 at coachella.org. City spokeswoman Risseth Lora said residents will have the opportunity to learn a different topic each session, with each featuring speakers from city staff and partners. Topics to be covered include functions of the city manager’s office; economic development; community health and wellness; and community engagement. The program will conclude Nov. 21 with a graduation ceremony featuring acknowledgements to all participants by the mayor and City Council members. Residents who successfully complete the program will receive a $250 stipend, Lora said. More information can be found at coachella.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.