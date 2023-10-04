MS Fitness Challenge Training Camp 2023

MS Fitness Challenge Programs" class="fuel_embeded_code_527669"> PALM SPRINGS, CA – Join MS Fitness Challenge (MSFC) for an in-depth journey into how diet, exercise and self care can transform your life with MS. Learn from influential speakers who prove, every day, that you can live a happy, healthy productive life, even with this devastating disease. Experience a one of a kind OptimalBody Training workout designed by David Lyons specifically for MSers at any level, according to the website. Attendance at this training camp is limited to the first 50 coming from in and out of the Palm Springs, CA area. So they recommend enrolling immediately to reserve your space and have enough time to plan your travel. Each person that enrolls requires MSFC to pay their food, venue space and materials in advance event. In order to ensure attendee commitment, they are requiring a non-refundable fee of $100. Non-attendance will forfeit your full $100 fee. with no exceptions. There is no additional fee to attend the event and breakfast & lunch consisting of anti-inflammatory/MS nutrition are included during the event. All resistance bands needed for the exercise segments will be provided at no cost. Participants will enjoy lectures from people who not only research the effects of diet and exercise on MS, but who also live with the disease. The event is open to anyone from anywhere who wants to spend a weekend in beautiful Palm Springs, California! For more information on the event and to book your room now go to https://www.msfitnesschallenge.org/EVENTS/MSFC-TRAINING-CAMP-2023/.