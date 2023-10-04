Entertainment Report
Niki Haris and Donna De Lory Talk Madonna, Upcoming Oscar’s Palm Springs Show
Acclaimed recording artists and Madonna’s famed backup singers Niki Haris and Donna De Lory will reunite for a night of nostalgia in which they share the soundtrack of their lives at Oscar’s Palm Springs in Palm Springs! LIVE! THURS, OCT 5TH at 7:00PM! (Click here for tickets) With special guest CARLTON WILBORN (Award-Winning Entertainer, Creative Director, Author & Life Coach), and Cuban Percussionist LUIS CONTE (James Taylor, Madonna, Shakira). See our interview below. For our complete look at Niki + Donna, click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/10/Niki___Donna_Talk_Madonna__Upcoming_Show.mp4
By: mthemovieguy
October 4, 2023
