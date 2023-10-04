The 16th Annual Palm Springs Body Mind Spirit Weekend At Crystal Fantasy

Body Mind Spirit Event at Crystal Fantasy" class="fuel_embeded_code_527671"> PALM SPRINGS, CA – The 16th annual Palm Springs Body Mind Spirit Weekend will be held October 7th – October 8th at Crystal Fantasy in Downtown Palm Springs. The weekend event opens with an energy clearing drum circle with sound healer Scott Meredith Friday evening October 6. The following 2 days feature diverse and eclectic offerings geared toward alternative healing and intuitive arts and services like mediumship with Patrick Harrington, tarot, angels & spirit guides, channeling, reiki healing, crystals, numerology, sound healing, oracles, crystal healing, chakra balancing, palmistry, astrology, art, crafts and jewelry along with spiritual counselors, readers, workshops, classes, artists and musicians. The event offers love donation based consultations with healers, readers, and spiritual counselors and a full slate of classes Saturday October 7 and Sunday October 8. Sign up in advance for classes. Seating is limited. At last years event over 600 people experienced this exciting, yet intimate Palm Springs gathering of spiritual counselors, wellness professionals, healers and seekers. For more information go to their website https://crystalfantasy.com/.