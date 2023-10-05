AC/DC Pop Up and Dive Bar Preps Fans For Power Trip

This weekend one of the most anticipated bands coming to the valley is AC/DC. The band launched an exclusive pop-up an dive bar, taking over Club-5 in Indio, and turning it into an AC/DC club for the weekend. The pop-up began Thursday and will run until the last day of Power Trip. Many fans traveling from near and far to head to this weekend’s festival. "I mean, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, Metallica and Guns and Roses. Oh my God, then AC/DC on top of it, I had to make the trip. It’s an eight hour drive for me, which is a pretty big deal to drive, but not as much as some of these people." Josh McHugh says, who drove down from Sutter, California. Fans coming to the AC/DC pop-up prepared with unique memorabilia. "I‘m driving down here, I throw it all in the back of the car and on the way down here I find out that they’re going to open this dive bar up. It’s going to be an AC/DC theme. I’m like, I got to go…so I pulled out the tie. I got the black shirt and the whole deal and I just wanted to kind of enjoy AC/DC." McHugh says. Again, the pop-up and dive bar will be open until 10 p.m., from October 5th to October 8th.