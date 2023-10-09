Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 10th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.826. The average price has dropped 32.5 cents over the past 10 days, including 3.4 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreasing prices follow a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 29.1 cents less than one week ago and 44.9 cents lower than one year ago but 47 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped 54.7 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The decreasing prices stem from Gov. Gavin Newsom sending a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Sept. 28 directing it to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1. The national average price dropped for the 11th consecutive day and 19th time in 21 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.704. It has dropped 17.7 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.3 cents Sunday. The national average price is 11 cents less than one week ago, 11.9 cents lower than one month ago and 20.6 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.312 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The run of decreases follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents. "Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump as the seasonal swoon picks up momentum," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "At least one state has locations selling gas below $3 a gallon, and we should begin to see more states join in over the next few weeks." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.