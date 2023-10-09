Old faces, New faces: Firebirds ready to hit ice for Home Opener

The second phase of training camps for the Coachella Valley Firebirds gets underway this week as veterans and new players ahead of Opening Night. Familiar faces like Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans are back and ready to hit the ice with new additions. "Good to be back," says Poturalski. "We’re excited to get back at. Kind of still have that sour taste in our mouth and want to get back to where we left off." Ryker Evans coming off an incredible Rookie season also can’t wait to hit the ice and keep the momentum going from last season. "Just going out there, getting in the reps, and then it’ll clean up over time," says the second year defenseman. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Palm Springs (@nbcpalmsprings) Coach Dan Bylsma calls it a ‘unique time’ in training camp with roster moves every which way. "Now as we move to the second phase of camp, we’re going to be adding some veteran players – so to speak – and they’re going to be a big bulk of the roster," says Coach Bylsma. But he says the important part is integrating that with the new faces they now have. The Firebirds Home Opener is set for Friday, October 13th at Acrisure Arena. Puck Drop is at 7pm.