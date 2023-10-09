Siobhan Fallon Hogan Talks About Funny, Sad, Heartfelt “Shelter in Solitude”

I just love talking to Siobhan Fallon Hogan. I just love her period! The last time I spoke with her was 14 years ago for "New in Town" with Renee Zelwegger. Since then, the character actress has proven to be an astute scriptwriter with 2021’s "Rushed" and the upcoming "Shelter in Solitude." I spent some time with Hogan about her inspiration for writing the film, her character, and why America must see "Shelter in Solitude" right now. "Shelter in Solitude" is being released in theaters on Oct. 6. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/10/Siobhan_Fallon_Hogan_Talks_About__Shelter_in_Solitude_.mp4