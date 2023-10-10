Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Season Opener Sold Out

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds’ season opener Friday at Acrisure Arena is sold out, the American Hockey League team announced Tuesday. A banner commemorating the team’s Western Conference championship during its inaugural season will be unveiled during ceremonies preceding the 7:07 p.m. game against the Bakersfield Condors. Outdoor fan festivities include the 4:45 p.m. player arrival red carpet event, live music, games, opportunities to take pictures with team mascot Fuego and to play inflatable street hockey, giveaways and drawings for prizes. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.