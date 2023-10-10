Idyllwild Arts Presented The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

IDYLLWILD, CALIFORNIA – The Native American Arts Center at Idyllwild Arts presented Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration to honor indigenous American people and to commemorate their histories and cultures. The free celebration featured a variety of educational activities and performances led by famed indigenous performers and scholars. Some of the special guests include Steven Paul Judd, Bethany Yellowtail, Tia Wood, Derrick Suwaima Davis, Connor Chee, Keith Secola, Ryon Polequaptewa, Ivey Camille Manybeads Tso, Sky and Talon Duncan, and the Native American Land Conservancy. Idyllwild Arts Academy is an institution rooted in respect, reverence, and support for Native American people, culture, and art and is only residential arts high school in the country to offer a Native American Arts Center. There were live presentations at 9:30am and 10:45am, and a free lunchtime with a concert from Tia Wood and a meal at noon.