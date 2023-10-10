U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors Band to Perform Free Concert at McCallum Nov. 4

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The United States Army Jazz Ambassadors ensemble will perform a free concert at the McCallum Theatre next month in partnership with the city of Palm Desert, it was announced Tuesday. "We are delighted to partner once again with the City of Palm Desert to bring this outstanding ensemble to the desert for a free community concert," McCallum President, CEO and Artistic Director Mitch Gershenfeld said in a statement. "It is going to be a wonderful evening celebrating a quintessential American art form." The 19-member ensemble was formed in 1960, and its concerts include a diverse repertoire including big band, swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards and patriotic selections, theater officials said. The band has appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and throughout Europe, with its most recent notable performances being at the Toronto Jazz Festival and Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont. "When the Big Band sound emerged during the Great Depression and World War II, it raised spirits, aiding a sense of united and hopeful resolve," Palm Desert Mayor Kathleen Kelly said in a statement. "Jazz touches and connects hearts. The United States Army Jazz Ambassadors offer a perfect way to celebrate Unite Palm Desert on our City’s 50th anniversary." People wishing to attend can pick up as many as four tickets in person at the McCallum box office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be picked up at the Palm Desert Visitor Center inside City Hall’s North wing, 73510 Fred Waring Drive, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. the same days. Attendees who are not in their seats by 6:45 p.m. the night of the show will lose their seats to patrons who wait at a standby line, theater officials said. The McCallum is located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.