Jay’s One-Stop Cleaning Services Offering Cancer Treatment Patients Free Home Cleanings

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Jay’s One-Stop Cleaning Services of the Coachella Valley is offering patients through cancer treatment two free home cleanings throughout the month. Cleaning for a Reason understands the impact that a clean home has on a cancer patient’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Staff at Jay’s says they want those clients to be able to focus solely on their health. When cancer makes life at home difficult, our network of residential cleaners and volunteers support are here to support you or your loved ones battling cancer. Cleaning for a Reason has a network of 1,200 residential cleaning companies and has the capacity to support patients in all 50 states and Canada. They carefully match qualified cleaning companies and volunteers with eligible patients and families. Each patient receives two free home cleanings – that’s one cleaning a month for two months. Whether you are a cancer patient or a caregiver, nurse, doctor, or a family member or friend who wants to provide additional support to your loved one, Cleaning for a Reason is here to help. You can find more information on their website, https://cleaningforareason.org/patients/?fbclid=IwAR2C_BkPKYK-NAzyxXnyR5-8fwN2-hHFx4rQ5CpiESoCxqFDkur-Jo8CE_g.