UPDATE: Palm Springs Chamber to Open `Out on the Walk’ Exhibition

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted an opening ceremony Wednesday for an exhibition at the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars honoring LGBTQ+ "trailblazers" who have left a mark on the city’s history. "Since its inception in 1992, the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars has celebrated over 460 luminaries, including entertainers, humanitarians, civic leaders, architects, artists, authors, athletes and veterans," chamber officials said in a statement. "These honorees, while recognized for their outstanding achievements, have varied in terms of recognition throughout their lifetimes." The exhibition, titled "Out on the Walk," was produced in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ History and Archives of the Desert, and its opening ceremony began around 3 p.m. in the Village Green Heritage Center, 217 S. Palm Canyon Drive. The exhibition is set to be open at varying hours Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 12. "We were happy to collaborate with the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars and the city of Palm Springs, to identify and recognize the deserving individuals who will be recognized with this new designation," LGBTQ+ History and Archives of the Desert co-founders David Gray and Julie Warren said in a statement. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.