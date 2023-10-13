Thursday Night Lights: Palm Springs Indians get first League win

The Palm Springs Indians were able to bounce back from an early slump and get their first league win in the Desert Empire League. They went up against the Shadow Hills Knights which was a back and forth battle until the very end. The final would end up in Palm Springs favor, 36-30. Indians Head Coach Darryl Goree says it feels nice to get back into the win column. "We finally got some positive We’ve been down for these last few weeks, but finally came out on top for once," says Goree. "It feels real good." The Indians improve to 1-2 in DEL play while the Knights drop to 0-3 in league.