17th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink Walk Breaks Attendance Records

People from all across the valley made their way to Palm Desert, to Paint El Paseo pink. The cherished community walk raises awareness for breast cancer and raises much needed funds for the Desert Cancer Foundation. Officials told us Saturday morning’s Paint El Paseo Pink Walk was one of the largest events they’ve had, with members from all over the community supporting a great cause. "I am absolutely blown away. I have been walking this event for 15 years, maybe more. I’ve never seen a turnout quite like this." Alison Sachs, the Director of Community Outreach and Cancer Support Services at Eisenhower Medical Center says. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it was the organization’s 17th walk. "This is about taking care of valley residents. This is about no one goes without cancer treatment in this valley." Sachs adds. Saturday morning was filled with community members who stand and honor survivors, those currently battling the disease, and those whose journey was cut short by cancer. With all of the money raised, going to those who can’t afford cancer care here in the Coachella Valley. "It’s a way that we’re able to celebrate those that have moved on, we’re able to celebrate those that have and are dealing with cancer right now. This is not just about breast cancer. This is about all cancers." Deborah McGarrey, a cancer survivor and board member for the Desert Cancer Foundation says. Over 2500 participants, celebrating together. "It’s really important that we get this opportunity to celebrate this together and to come together as a community to bring awareness of how important it is to see your physicians, to be tested, and to keep an eye on your health." McGarrey adds. This walk, bringing the Coachella Valley closer one walk at a time. "Once again, the Coachella Valley steps up…shows it’s hard and shows how much we support each other, care about each other and you know what? Cancer is a diagnosis of everyone who loves you today. We love you and we will take care of you." Sachs says.