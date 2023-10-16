Global Cat Day with Coachella Valley Cat Club

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – October 16th was Global Cat Day, and NBC Palm Springs would like to give a shout of thanks to all of the rescues here in the Coachella Valley that manage the welfare stray, abandoned, and injured animals. One rescue, Coachella Valley Club, invites you to visit their website https://www.coachellavalleycatclub.org/ to fill out the contact form with your address and you’ll receive a surprise gift in celebration of this day. As a "club" you can join! The nonprofit has membership levels that support the cats on a monthly basis. If you are looking for a forever fur baby these are some of the kitties in need of homes. For more information about the club visit the site linked above!