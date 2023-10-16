State of the City – Rancho Mirage Celebrates 50 Years!

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA – The Rancho Mirage State of the City Luncheon is being held on Oct. 24, 2023 as the city celebrates 50 years! Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage will be hosting the Rancho Mirage State of the City Address. Learn more about the amazing city of Rancho Mirage past, present and future at this update over lunch. Stay informed and connected to area leaders, dignitaries and business professionals on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 starting at 11:00 am with check-in. Event will take place at Omni Rancho Las Palmas. They recommend to register soon as they only have 25 seats left. Register for tickets and sponsorships at www.RanchoMirageChamber.org.