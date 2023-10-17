High Pressure System Adds Sizzle to Fall Season Across Inland Region

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An autumn heat wave will grip the Inland Empire beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday, pushing the mercury back toward triple digits, according to the National Weather Service. "A high pressure system aloft will be the prevailing influence on our weather for the next few days before moving east Friday," the NWS said in a statement. "High temperatures in the Inland Empire will warm into the upper 90s on Wednesday, reaching the 100-degree mark in some locations on Thursday." The ridge of high pressure will anchor over the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah, eventually lurching to the northeast. No Santa Ana winds are in the forecast during the heat spell, which prompted the Weather Service to post a Heat Advisory. It’s in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, encompassing all of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," according to the advisory. "When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location." For Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area are forecast to be in the upper 90s, with lows in the mid 60s. In the Coachella Valley, highs will hover in the low 100s, with lows in the mid 70s, while in the Temecula Valley, the daytime temps will peak in the mid 90s, and the mercury will fall into the low 60s during the overnight hours. On Friday, a cooling trend will set in, as a trough of low pressure rotates into the region. Meteorologists said that low clouds and some drizzle may accompany the system going into early next week. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.