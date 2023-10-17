Sandra Bernhard Back in Palm Springs with An All New Show at Oscars

DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS, CA – Oscars is thrilled to welcome back Sandra Bernhard to Palm Springs as she brings her all new show, "Lady of The Canyon". Performer, actress, singer and author, Sandra is now co-starring on season eleven of the hugely popular FX Television/Ryan Murphy series "American Horror Story" with this latest installation called "American Horror Story NYC" filmed in New York City. Bernhard also appeared as a series regular in season three of the very successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable season one guest appearance and equally popular second season. She also previously did a special guest appearance on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse", highlighting a successful, decades long television career. Sandra is also currently in her seventh year hosting her weekly radio show Sandyland on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary to her live stage performances. Just before the pandemic she celebrated the 10 year anniversary of her iconic annual holiday shows at Joe’s Pub in New York City, while she also continues to tour throughout the country and overseas. You can find more information and tickets to the show at https://oscarspalmsprings.com/product/sandra-bernhard-2/.