Your SoCal ‘Tuesday Morning’ Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with midday humidity in the teens and highs close to 100°. But, big changes are on-the-way. Check out these numbers! ‣Palm Springs high *this* Thursday: 105° ‣Palm Springs high *next* Thursday: 77° @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings