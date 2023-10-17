The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert Presents The Legacy Award to Bella Da Ball

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert presented this year’s fundraiser Center Stage gala "Transcending Barriers, Creating Community", where they celebrated the joyous union of solidarity among the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. This year they are proud to honor a local legend known for her big personality and equally big heart; Drag personality, Bella da Ball, (aka: Brian Wanzek). Bella is an enthusiastic and passionate supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. She has been proclaimed as a socialite ambassador and advocate for human rights. Her collection of achievements is long and well deserved and includes Star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, and Safe Schools Desert Cities Champion for Youth Award for LGBTQIA Youth in The Desert. Adding to her long list of distinctions, The Center will recognize Bella with their Legacy Award, honoring the lasting impact she has made on the desert’s LGBTQ+ community. For more information about Bella da Ball and the Center Stage Benefit go to their website at https://give.thecentercv.org/event/center-stage-2023/e503403.