Two Local Car Dealerships Donate Over $54k To Help The Community After Tropical Storm Hillary

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Honda of the Desert and Toyota of the Desert have pitched in to help those effected by Tropical Storm Hillary within the Coachella Valley community. Both local car dealerships have donated thousands of cash and contributed dozens of volunteer hours to help provide, quote "the most hassle free best price possible" for people who lost cars in the storm. During the week of October 13, 2023, the dealerships donated $54,000 in cash to local Coachella Valley citizens as their way to give a helping hand.