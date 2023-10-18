Check Out “A Very Good Girl” Movie for Filipino-American History Month

I had a wonderful time talking to Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon for the release of ABS-CBN’s "A Very Good Girl." The Petersen Vargas film pits the two actresses together in a mélange of laughter, camp, and heartfelt sadness. I drove to a super-secret location in Hollywood to meet the two Filipina actresses and talked about the film, the production process, their characters, the fashion, the music, and its many themes. "A Very Good Girl" is now showing in North America theatres just in time for Filipino American History Month. Click here to find a theater near you that’s showing the film. See our interview below. For our complete look at "A Very Good Girl," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/10/Check_out_Filipino_Film__A_Very_Good_Girl_.mp4