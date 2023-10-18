Grand Theft In The Gardens of El Paseo

PALM DESERT, CA – On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at 5:31pm, deputies were dispatched to the 73000 block of El Paseo regarding a grand theft. Deputies arrived on the scene and learned two subjects fled the business with multiple high-dollar items. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time. More updates will be added as this story develops.