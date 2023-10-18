NBC Palm Springs Community Events List

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Here is a list of events from October 21st to November 10th that will be happening over the course of the current months. Saturday October 21st – American Heart Association Walk Saturday October 28th – DAP Walk Sunday, October 29th – Golf Cart Parade Tuesday, October 31st – Halloween Wednesday, November 1st – First Day of American Indian Heritage Month Saturday, November 4th – Los Muertos Sunday, November 5th – Palm Springs Pride Parade, Daylight Savings Time Ends Tuesday, November 7th – Election Day Friday, November 10th – Veterans Day (Substitute) Keep an eye on our daily television broadcast and our website to stay up to date on public community events and our coverage of them!