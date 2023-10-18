Local & Community
Riverside County Deputy shot in Thousand Palms, suspect in custody
UPDATE at 11:30pm: The deputy is now in stable condition. A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot this evening in Thousand Palms. According to the department, the Deputy was transported to the hospital. The shooting took place near Ramon Rd. and Robert Rd. around 8 pm. The suspect was also injured and was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.
By: Pristine Villarreal
October 18, 2023
