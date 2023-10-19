Affordable Apartment Community in Palm Springs Breaks Grounds For The First Time In 10 Years

Palm Springs breaks ground on its first affordable housing project in over a decade. City staff says this project was needed to help the growing population, especially in a challenging economy post pandemic. Aloe Palm Springs will include 71 units of affordable housing for seniors over the age of 62, and 25 units for permanent supporting housing for seniors experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The units are estimated to be ready in approximately two years, featuring a two story structure, just off of North Palm Canyon Drive. These new apartments are set to fill an undeveloped lot, with high hopes to make this part of Palm Springs thrive once again. "It’s significant where there’s clearly a shortage of housing for individuals who have become rent burden, for those who are experiencing homelessness and just for our seniors… so we are deeply in need of affordable housing units, and this is going to make an impact on that with the previous councils work and the current councils work." Palm Springs City Council Member Ron deHarte says. The District 3 Palm Springs Council Member adds, "There’s almost 200 new units coming online here in Palm Springs, and that’s going to make a significant difference when it comes to affordable housing and long term permanent housing for not just 200 people. It’s going to be for hundreds of people and families for generations to come." Along with these new apartments, voluntary support services from DAP Health and the Riverside County Health Department, will be available on-site and free of charge for all residents.. Overall, these new units will help support those with special needs unique to people who have experienced homelessness.