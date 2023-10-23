Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 24th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.431. The average price has dropped 72 cents over the past 24 days, including 1.4 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 20.8 cents less than one week ago, 47.6 cents lower than one month ago and 21.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped 94.2 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day and 33rd time in the last 35 days, decreasing one-tenths of a cent to $3.549. It has dropped 33.2 cents over the past 35 days, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday. The national average price is 5.1 cents less than one week ago, 30.2 cents less than one month ago and 24.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.467 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.