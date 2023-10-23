Charges Filed Against 2 Suspects in Shooting With Deputy in Thousand Palms

INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges were filed Monday against two men accused in a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies that led to an exchange of gunfire, injuring a deputy and one of the suspects in Thousand Palms. Jose Eduardo Rosales Perez, 34, of Desert Hot Springs, and 27-year-old Kristian Galeana were each charged with two felony counts of attempted murder on a peace officer along with one felony count each of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possessing ammunition, according to court records. Galeana additionally faces two sentence-enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury. Perez was set to be arraigned Monday, but the hearing was delayed until Tuesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. No court date was immediately set for Galeana. Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday to find a felony hit-and-run suspect in the area of Ramon and Robert Roads, according to Sgt. Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies stopped a vehicle with two people inside — Perez behind the wheel and Galeana the passenger. "While detaining the driver of the vehicle, the passenger fired at deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," Vickers wrote in a statement. "The suspect barricaded inside the vehicle and refused to follow commands." One deputy was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition, Vickers said. The sheriff’s department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and the California Highway Patrol subsequently responded to the scene to assist with the barricaded suspect, who ultimately emerged from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the exchange of gunfire, according to Vickers. The name of the injured deputy, who was described as being stable, has not been released. Both suspects were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where they remain held on $1 million bail, according to inmate records. Perez was booked Thursday morning and Galeana on Sunday morning. "The involved deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave according to Department policy," Vickers said. "Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assigned to the Riverside Sheriff’s Force Investigations Detail will lead this investigation." Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Riverside County District Attorney investigator Mario Moreno at 951-955-9470. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.