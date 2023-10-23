Our NBC Crew at the American Heart and Stroke Association Heart Walk

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – The American Heart and Stroke Association hosted their 2023 Heart Walk on Saturday October 21st. NBC Palm Springs was a sponsor for the event and some of our own news anchors and staff showed up to show their full support of the cause. Chloe Carlson, Manny Dela Rosa, and Christine Clemens showed up in full red geared up and ready to walk in representation of our beloved local news team.