Sunnylands To Display Altars For Dia De Los Muertos

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Sunnylands Center and Gardens on Wednesday will begin its annual celebration of Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos, which spotlights local artists and community groups. Eight local organizations will put up altars in the garden for the public to view from Wednesday to Sunday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, according to Sunnylands spokesman Ken Chavez. Shadow boxes will be decorated and painted by artists recruited by Raices Cultura, a nonprofit organization. While viewing the altars and shadow boxes, attendees will have an opportunity to engage with interactive family activities and take home their own arts and crafts kits, Chavez said. On Friday, the altars and shadow boxes will be lit and available for viewing until 9 p.m., according to Chavez. Attendees will also have an opportunity, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., to participate in a free drop-in Dia De Los Muertos-themed arts and crafts workshop. Additionally on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Desert Oasis Healthcare’s mobile clinic will offer free health screenings, influenza vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and opportunities to speak to a primary health provider, Chavez said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.