Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Monday in parts of Riverside County, the National Weather Service is reporting. West winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 55 and 65 mph are expected in the mountains, San Gorgonio Pass, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Coachella and Borrego Springs. Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could blow down. The NWS recommends using extra caution when driving, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.