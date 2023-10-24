Palm Desert’s Concerts in The Park Series to Conclude Thursday

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Palm Desert will close out its free Concerts in The Park series Thursday with a performance from The 80s Ladies. This week’s performance will be a tribute to the MTV generation with music ranging from rock to dance and New Wave to Top 40 hits, according to city officials. The concert series was held each consecutive Thursday this month at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave. The series kicked off Oct. 5 with Classic Journey and continued with The Mighty Untouchables, and Leanna and Miguel. It is a continuation of the free weekly concerts on Thursdays that were held in May, which featured performances from Upstream, We Belong, AMFM and Yachty by Nature. "The concerts feature a diverse range of talented performers and tribute bands designed to please music lovers of all ages and tastes," Palm Desert city officials wrote in a statement in September. "The public is welcome to bring chairs and picnic baskets, or enjoy delicious creations offered by food trucks parked by the amphitheater." Food and beverage trucks will be available one hour before the show. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and take blankets or lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking will be allowed. Additionally, a sign language interpreter will be on-site to sign the concert on the east side of the stage. More information about the series can be found at discoverpalmdesert.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.