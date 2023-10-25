COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Desert Recreation District invites the community to join them for a night of spooky fun! The District is hosting the Coachella Halloween Carnival at Bagdouma Park, and encourage everyone to wear your costumes. They’ll also be providing children’s activities, carnival games, jumpers, and food trucks will be present. All ages are welcome, and the carnival goes from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on October 26, 2023. There is no admission cost as the event is free. For more information on the event, you can go to the website https://www.coachella.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3007/20.