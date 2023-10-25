Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest Set for Panorama Park Saturday

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The inaugural Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest will be held Saturday during the grand reopening of Panorama Park in Cathedral City. The event, which marks the park’s reopening after fall overseeding, will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the dog park at 28905 Avenida Maravilla. Dog owners can begin registering at 9 a.m. for the contest which will feature category groups of small and large dogs. Drinks and baked goods or treats for dogs will be provided by Grocery Outlet. Humane Society of the Desert, one of Southern California’s largest no- kill animal sanctuaries, will also be on-site operating an adopt-a-dog pen, according to city officials. Judges for the contest will be Mayor Pro Tem Mark Carnevale, council members Nancy Ross and Ernesto Gutierrez, and City Manager Charlie McClendon. The city’s former communications and events manager, Chris Parman, will emcee it. City officials asked that all dog attendees be on a leash and be properly restrained. Owners of dogs exhibiting aggressive behavior will be asked to leave the contest. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.