Palm Springs Police Plan DUI Checkpoint Thursday evening

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint Thursday evening at an undisclosed location. The checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday at a location that has had elevated numbers of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the department. "Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Sgt. Kevin Lu said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety." Impaired driving also includes marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with driving. A first-time DUI charge could cost drivers about $13,500 in fines and penalties, according to police. Impaired drivers could also have their license suspended. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.