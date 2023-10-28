School history made by Desert Mirage Rams to close out regular season

The Desert Mirage Rams finish their regular season 6-4 for the first time ever in the school’s program behind Head Coach Jesus Felipe. It all came down to the leg of Denzel Rivas for the game-winning FG to lift the Desert Mirage Rams to Victory over the Banning Broncos. The Final 17-15. An emotional senior night and last game of the regular season for Coach Felipe and company. And now just like many of the local high schools, they now await Sunday for playoff hopes.