Cathedral City Celebrates 7th Annual Halloween Spooktacular

Cathedral City hosted their 7th Annual Halloween Spooktacular in Downtown Cathedral City, a free event helping Coachella Valley residents get into the Halloween spirit a bit early. It was music, trick-or-treating, and an opportunity to win free bicycles that filled neighbors with excitement Sunday afternoon. "Hundreds of people enjoying 50,000 pieces of candy. We ran out of candy about 30 minutes to go with the event, so it’s been a really great turnout just to see all these families come with incredible costumes and really have a great time." Ryan Hunt, the Communications and Events Manager for Cathedral City says. With the highlight of the event being the multiple costume contests. "The costume contests for the kids are always the favorite. I love it. Everybody does and so just to see all the creativity, we had so many really wonderful costumes and so it’s great to see all the kiddos having fun out here." Hunt says. With the creativity for these costumes going above and beyond, in an attempt to win free bicycles. Especially for contest winners like Azhalina, who dressed up as Annabelle the doll. "Her mom came to me about August and asked me to build this box, she saw it on Tiktok I just went to Home Depot we’re doers get more done, and I bought all the material and I made it and put lights in it and here she is." Gina Ayala says, on how she made her granddaughter’s costume. Same goes for Miranda and Valentina, who were dressed as the elegant skull better known as ‘La Catrina’ and the Queen of Hearts. With the city focusing in on one main goal. "Have a lot of fun. Enjoy Cathedral City, come out and have a great time. Enjoy all the great partners that we have, food from Mr. Zebra, all of our great vendors down the street and just have a great time in celebrating this season with us." Hunt adds.