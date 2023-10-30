2023 Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade – Golf Cart Time Machine

PALM DESERT, CA – Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce brings you "Take Me To ’73", to celebrate Palm Desert’s 50th Anniversary by traveling back to 1973, or forward to 2073 – or anywhere in between. The Parade Day started with the Palm Desert Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast, with breakfast tickets at $10. Participants entered their decorated Golf Cart as a Float in the Parade in honor of the City of Palm Desert’s 50th Anniversary, traveling with their Golf Cart Time Machine back 50 years to 1973, ahead 50 years to 2073, or stop anywhere in between. There was a Classic Car Show, and an opportunity to watch the Parade from a shaded VIP seat with lunch included for $30 per seat. For more information on the Parade, visit the website https://www.pdacc.org/.