New Kids On The Block Tour At Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, CA – In a nod to their 1990 tour of the same name, New Kids On The Block aim to recreate that enchanting experience for their devoted fans. Making a stop at Acrisure Arena on Saturday, July 6, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 3rd at 10am PT at Ticketmaster. Special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will also make appearances at the shows. For more information and to get tickets, visit https://acrisurearena.com/event/new-kids-on-the-block/.