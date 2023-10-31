Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 32nd Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 32nd consecutive day, decreasing 2.8 cents to $5.22, its lowest amount since Aug. 19. The average price has dropped 93.1 cents over the past 32 days, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 18.6 cents less than one week ago, 92.5 cents lower than one month ago and 24.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.153 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The streak of decreases is the longest since a 42-day streak from Nov. 12-Dec. 23, 2022, totaling $1.11. The national average price dropped for the 33rd consecutive day and 41st time in 43 days, decreasing 1.6 cents to $3.478. It has dropped 40.3 cents over the past 43 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday. The national average price is 6.7 cents less than one week ago, 34.5 cents lower than one month ago and 28.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.538 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents. "Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations. "The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone down extremely quickly." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.