Local Actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Talks About New Book, “South Park” Role

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard is having the time of her life. After playing one of the Dora Milaje in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise "Black Panther" and voicing the role of Cartman in "South Park: Joining the Panderverse," the very busy actress even found time to write a book that she calls Don’t Wait for the Period, Leave at the Comma (Click here for more info on the book). I spent some time with Adams-Ginyard to talk about her new self-help book, her voice work, and what she hoped readers will get from Don’t Wait for the Period, Leave at the Comma. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/11/Local_Actress_Janeshia_Adams_Ginyard_Talks_About_New_Book___South_Park_.mp4